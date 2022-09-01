The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) yesterday, at its 3rd board meeting, rolled out dates for its national programmes for the rest of the year.

The meeting, which held at the Barcelona Hotel, Abuja was chaired by the NBBF president, Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida with other members in attendance.

According to a report after the meeting, the NBBF fixed the Total National Division 1 League both in September, the Total National Division 2 and 4, National Women Zenith League and NBBF Premiere League all in October

The National Under 18 Invitational Championship, AMK Under 18 National 3×3 Invitational, the 71st NBBF Military and Para Military Basketball Championship all in November while the Universities Basketball Invitational Championship will hold in December.

Unexpectedly, the President and Acting Secretary of Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) paid a surprise visit to the NBBF board members to express NUGA’s support for the NBBF activities.

Engineer Kida, who received him, assured NUGA of NBBF’s continues collaboration and support.