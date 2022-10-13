By Joe Apu

In an effort to reactivate the wheels of basketball, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has set up 12 committees to help re-engineer its various programmes for the next four years.

This is coming shortly after the Sports Minister Sunday Dare inaugurated the elected board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation in Abuja where he stated unequivocally that the Musa Kida led executive is the only body recognized to handle basketball issues in Nigeria.

A press statement from NBBF revealed the 12 Committees as Emergency, Technical, Competition, Sponsorship and Marketing, Women League Development, Premier League Management, Division 1 League Management, Division 2 League Management, Media and Publicity, Zenith League Management as well as Youth Development

President of the Federation, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida is heading the Emergency Committee which also includes the Vice President of the NBBF, Babatunde Ogunade as well as Soliu Adebisi Razaq and Peter Njoku the NBBF Scribe.

The NBBF President will also be leading the Youth Development and 3×3 Basketball Committee along with Ugo Udezue, Olumide Oyedeji, Yakubu Usman, Victor Okoro and Akeem Busari among others.

The Vice President, Ogunade will be chairing three Committees namely the Technical Committee, the League Development Committee and the Premier League Management.