The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) on Sunday said it has approved a seven-day shift of the 2019 Men’s Premier League to allow clubs complete their administrative processes .

Afolabi Oni, the federation’s spokesman, disclosed in a statement that notice of the shift was conveyed in a letter signed by the NBBF Secretary-General, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi.

“The shift was necessitated by a deadline extension which was at the instance of clubs intending to participate in the 2019 Men’s Basketball Premier League,’’ the secretary-general was quoted as saying in the letter.

She added that the 2019 season will as a result now begin on Saturday in both the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences.

The secretary-general also said venue for the Atlantic Conference has been relocated to Ilorin in Kwara while the Savannah Conference will be held in Zaria, Kaduna State.

“Oluyole Warriors of Ibadan, Customs of Lagos, Rivers Hoopers of Port Harcourt, Kwara Falcons of Ilorin, Hoops and Read of Lagos, Delta Force of Asaba, Police Baton of Lagos and Raptors of Lagos are some of the teams that will be competing for honours in the Atlantic Conference.

“The rest are Dodan Warriors of Lagos and Islanders of Lagos, who hope to rekindle their rivalry alongside newly-promoted Invaders of Ado-Ekiti, Coal City of Enugu and Raiders of Akure.

“The Savannah Conference is made up of Kano Pillars, Bauchi Nets, Gombe Bulls, Kada Stars of Kaduna, Defenders of Abuja, Niger Potters of Minna, Mark Mentors of Abuja, Plateau Peaks of Jos, Nigerian Army of Zaria and Benue Braves of Makurdi,’’ the NBBF official said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the league’s champions will represent Nigeria in the inaugural Basketball Africa League.

The continental competition is to be organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA) in conjunction with FIBA Africa.(NAN)