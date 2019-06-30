The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, in an effort to provide D’ Tigers Head Coach, Alex Nwora, an improved backroom staff has added two American coaches to the technical list.

The two Americans, who were unveiled in a recent release by the NBBF, included Glynn Cyprien and Mfon Kokoete Udofia to join forces with the duo of Nwora and Ogoh Odaudu, ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China.

Glynn Cyprien is an American basketball coach.

He was formerly an assistant under Billy Kennedy at Texas A&M University in College Station. He previously assisted Josh Pastner at the University of Memphis, Billy Gillispie at the University of Kentucky, and prior to that was an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas, New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, UNLV, Western Kentucky, and Jacksonville University. He briefly served as head coach at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette before being fired over issues with his resume.

He has also served as an assistant coach at Lamar and Texas-San Antonio. On January 9, 2017, Glynn was named head coach of the Grizzlies’ NBA Developmental League affiliate, the Iowa Energy. In the 2017–18 season, he continued as head coach with the Grizzlies’ new affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Cyprien lettered two seasons as a player at Southern University-New Orleans.

The other is Mfon Kokoete Udofia of Atlanta Hawks, who played a fringe role in D’ Tigers in the run up to the Rio 2018 Olympic Games in Brazil.