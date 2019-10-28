The Nigeria Basketball Federation has condoled with the management, coaching staff and players of BlackGold Women’s Basketball Club of Abuja following its auto accident while returning to her base from the just concluded Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League National Final 8.

According to media reports, the bus, which had 10 players, two coaches and four other passengers drove into a bump on the highway before tumbling into the gutter, with all the four tyres facing upwards.

The federation, through the Chairman, Competitions Committee, Prof. Musa Yakassai described the incident as unfortunate, but elated that no life was lost.

“We thank Almighty Allah for averting a major disaster. It would have been a sad day for the entire basketball family, if anything tragic had happened to the team. “It would have dented the good work put in place by the federation and the sponsors for a successful 2019 women’s basketball season.”

Despite failing to win any game and finishing in the eighth spot at the just concluded Zenith Women Basketball National Final 8, the league debutants, BlackGold won many hearts and fans for their unique style of basketball.