The Nigeria Basketball Federation took delivery of D’Tigers kits on Thursday ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games after they got a waiver from the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Finance.

The federation had earlier hit a snag over payment for import duties kits supplied by its partner-Peak.

Speaking on Friday, NBBF President, Musa Kida said, “We have finally put the issues of kits behind us and we can now fully concentrate on adequately preparing the team for the Olympics”.

Kida deeply expressed his appreciation to the FG under the leadership of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for their prompt intervention.

