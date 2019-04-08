Nigeria Basketball Federation Vice President, Babatunde Ogunade has tasked Corporate Organizations in Nigeria to key into the ongoing revolution in the Nigerian basketball by investing in its further growth.

Speaking at the media parley heralding the 21st edition of the Nestle Milo Basketball Championship for Secondary schools on Thursday in Lagos, Ogunande said with the huge task of funding, infrastructure development, international participation, domestic leagues and development of talents, the NBBF needs all the support from the corporate world.

He eulogized the impact that the Nestle brand has continued to play in Nigerian sports especially basketball in the last 20 years since it started the Milo Secondary School program.

The NBBF Vice President said the program, which produced the likes of Evelyn Akhator, Nkechi Akashili, Chioma Okoro Udeaja, and Elo Edema Edeferioka amongst others, has contributed immensely to the D’Tigress recent successes at the 2017 Afrobasket in Mali and the 2018 FIBA World Cup in Spain where the team got to the quarterfinal.

“Other Corporate organizations in Nigeria need to emulate the illustrious contributions of Nestle Milo by investing in the future of the immediate environment they operate through sports. To have been doing this for the past 20 years is not a mean feat. They must be commended.