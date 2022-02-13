“We are seeing a team that learnt a lot from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2021 Afrobasket win. The growth has been steady and consistent and we are not surprised that the results have continued to bear testament to what we are trying to achieve”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We will like to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly support towards the team. The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare who has also been solidly behind us through thick and thin.”

“This victory and ticket would not have been possible without them.”

The scenario is more complicated than a winner takes all situation. Nigeria (1-1), who took a historic win against France on Friday, will advance with a win, or a loss by 6 points or less if China beats France later in the day. Meanwhile Mali (0-2) will secure qualification if they beat Nigeria by 7 points. Or, if they win by less than 7 points and France wins against China.