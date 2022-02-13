The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, has asked D’Tigress to stamp their place for the 2022 FIBA Women World Cup by posting victory over Mali today.
Speaking after Nigeria’s 67- 65 points win against world number five, France, President of the NBBF, Musa Kida said the victory of the African queens is no fluke given that the work did not start just yesterday and described the win as a result of hard work and steady growth since 2017.
“We are excited about where we are and what we have been able to achieve. This is not just another result because it is a result that we are going to celebrate for a long time to come”.
“We are seeing a team that learnt a lot from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the 2021 Afrobasket win. The growth has been steady and consistent and we are not surprised that the results have continued to bear testament to what we are trying to achieve”.
“We will like to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his fatherly support towards the team. The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare who has also been solidly behind us through thick and thin.”
“This victory and ticket would not have been possible without them.”
The scenario is more complicated than a winner takes all situation. Nigeria (1-1), who took a historic win against France on Friday, will advance with a win, or a loss by 6 points or less if China beats France later in the day. Meanwhile Mali (0-2) will secure qualification if they beat Nigeria by 7 points. Or, if they win by less than 7 points and France wins against China.
Leave a Reply