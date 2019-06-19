Following a board meeting held on Monday, the Nigeria Basketball Federation has decided to accommodate more teams in the upcoming Zenith Bank women’s Basketball League.

The NBBF President, Musa Kida called on interested individuals and corporate entities to apply for slots in the Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

“For us, we are looking to expand and make sure we accommodate as many teams as possible.”

With the NBBF Secretariat currently attending to numerous applications and interest letters, Kida said the process for the final selections would be free and fair to all.

“I am quite happy with what I see in terms of response and I just want everybody to be rest assured that anybody, who expresses interest will surely be considered and given a chance to participate. The smallest women’s team that can express interest in participating in the league will be given the chance,” Kida assured.

Knowing fully well that there is a risk of over subscription, following the continued growth of basketball in Nigeria, the NBBF board said it was ready to consider and accommodate all genuine clubs.