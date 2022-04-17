By Joe Apu

The Board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) says it will revalidate national team coaches ahead of various national team assignments.

Speaking at the federation’s meeting held on the 9th of April 2022, at the Capital Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, the President of the body, Musa Kida stated that the coaches have done a good job and must be commended.

While reacting to the status of the national team coaches for D’Tigress and D’Tigers, Kida stated that though it has not all been rosy especially with monies due to them from the World Cup qualifiers and the Olympic Games but insists that their demands would be treated.

“Our national team coaches have done well and given the tasks ahead, the board will deliberate and revalidate after discussing with them. D’Tigers are in the World Cup qualifiers and D’Tigress has already qualified for the World Cup in Australia. We need to get things properly done and have things sorted out.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Board resolved to make a concerted and genuine effort to carry along all genuine stakeholders of Basketball in order to resolve the acrimony and mistrust which has permeated the basketball family for some time now, and which manifested towards the end of the tenure of the last NBBF Board.

In addition, the board also resolved to set up a Peace Committee that will be composed of well-known and respected Basketball aficionados that will be tasked with the singular objective of genuinely reconciling all members of the Nigerian Basketball Family for the good of the Game, and moving forward in unison, once and for all.

The Kida-led board expressed its willingness for the amendment of certain portions of the 2019 NBBF constitution, as proposed or requested by all basketball stakeholders.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .