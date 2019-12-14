Joe Apu

The NBBF organised Total National Men Division 1 league has been rescheduled to hold from Monday, 20th January, 2020.

A total of 23 teams will compete for honours and promotion slots to the Premier Division.

According to information released by the Secretary General of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi in a letter addressed to the clubs, the teams will converge at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to battle for the title.

Divided into the traditional Atlantic Conference and Savannah Conference, 9 teams will compete in the Atlantic conference made up of teams from the South West, South South and South East geo political zones while the 14 teams from North East, North Central and North West make up the Savannah conference.

In the Atlantic Conference of the Total National Men Division 1 league, Air Force Warriors (Lagos) will slug it out against O.S Lions (Oshogbo), T. Joba (Akwa Ibom), Comets (Lagos), Police Bombers (Lagos), Impression Academy (Asaba), Brave Heart (Calabar), Camac (Bayelsa) and Oilers (Lagos).

In the Savannah conference, Apa Flames (Otukpo), Dashon Mambas (Abuja0, Kano Pyramid (Kano), Zamfara Shooters (Gusau), Yobe Desert Warriors (Damaturu), AHIP Giants (Kano) and All Stars (Abuja) have all been invited.