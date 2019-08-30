The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, has won the Best Improved national Federation at the FIBA Congress Thursday.

At the plenary session of FIBA Congress where performing federations were celebrated, the Nigeria Basketball federation was given a pat on the back for an improved performance of the senior male and female national teams at continental and global competitions.

The NBBF was recognized as the federation with the Most Improved Women Team between 2017 – 2019 at the plenary session of FIBA Congress and Awards Ceremony, which took place in Beijing on Thursday.

Nigeria was represented by the Nigeria Basketball Federation President, Engr Musa Kida, Babs Ogunade (Vice President) and Col Sam Ahmedu (rtd) (International Representative) during the celebration witnessed by 156 National

The women team under the period in review won 2 FIBA Afrobasket championships and became the first African country to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2018 Women World Cup in Spain.

Speaking after the ceremony, Kida said the award is a validation of the improved status of Nigerian basketball since the board was elected in 2017.