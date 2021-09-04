The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has cautioned journalists in the country to refrain from writing news without facts.

Mr Raphael Akpan, the Director, NBC South-West Zone, gave the advice while addressing a group of graduands from SplashFM Media Academy, on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 49 pioneering students graduated from the Academy.

Akpan implored journalists to avoid the rush to break news stories without proper verification of facts.

He stressed,” the spread of fake news particularly through social media has become worrisome for the media industry.”

The NBC director emphasised that “the rush to break news and information should not debar journalists from verifying facts and sticking to professional norms.

“You’ve all undergone comprehensive training, tutoring and mentoring on six curricula which involved journalism, digital media, production, programme development, content development and presentation, as well as broadcasting.

“Having also been trained by seasoned lecturers and media professionals, you are now set to explore potentials in the media industry,” he said.

Akpan urged them to be a value addition to the industry and contribute in strengthening the nation’s cohesiveness and development.

Mr Tunde Olawuwo, the SplashFM General Manager, Operations, implored them to always create room for self development and improvement, while constantly maintaining their integrity.

Mr Edmond Obilo, an Ace broadcaster and foundation staff of SplashFM, urged the graduands to “sometimes shift from stereotype as well as be creative in making meaningful impact.”

Two of the graduands, Mrs Oyebisi Durosaro and Mr Bade Adefioye, said that the academy had equipped them with basic skills to explore the media industry.

They commended the management of the academy for professional engagement.(NAN)

