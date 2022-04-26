From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), on Tuesday, commended the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on the establishment of the state of art radio and television station.

NBC Zonal Director in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Kwara States, Ms Pauline Ehusani, however, appealed to the management to go extra mile in training and retraining the staff to handle the station.

Fielding questions from newsmen after inspecting the studios, the Zonal Director expressed happiness over the effort of the management to set up the station.

“I am so glad that the NYSC, where we all began our lives, now has broadcasting license. The station has earlier been inspected by the engineers of the Commission but we are here to ensure that the processes are followed properly and that content is done in accordance with the law.

“We have met with the amiable Director-General of the Scheme, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who accorded us every regard and we have seen how pationate he is about this station. The Director of Publicity has also been very coorporative.

“My impression is that the NYSC Radio and Television is ready to commence transmission. It is our conviction that the station will go places, that the personnel will abide by the rule, the directive given to them by their supervisors.

“We want to enjoin the DG on the need for industrial training and the guidelines especially as they are new in the job. I congratulate the DG and his management team doing this wonderful job to reposition the scheme.

“I want to make it clear the broadcasting is not an all comers affair but a profession. Without proper trained, it will be very difficult for them to function properly. Talent and calling is very important and if you are not gifted in broadcasting, you will not offer anything,” she said.