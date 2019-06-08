Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said the ex parte order granted DAAR Communications Plc by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on June 7 predated the suspension of its broadcast license.

The NBC disclosed this in a statement signed by its management and made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja by Ekanem Antia, an Assistant Director, Public Affairs.

The statement came amid reports that security officials besieged the premises of DAAR Communications Plc as soon as broadcast activities commenced.

DAAR Managing Director Mr Tony Akiotu was reported to have said that “heavily fortified security operatives were carrying out surveillance on the premises.”

But the NBC said the case was filed sequel upon a motion ex parte dated 30th of May, 2019 and filed on 31st of May, 2019 by DAAR Communications Plc.

The NBC also said it took note of the continuous breach of the Broadcast Code by DAAR Communications Plc.

“The National Broadcasting Commission wishes to take note of the Ex parte Order granted by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division on the 7th day of June, 2019 to DAAR Communications PLC.

“The Ex parte Order was sequel upon a Motion Ex parte dated 30th of May, 2019 and filed on 31st of May, 2019, by DAAR Communications PLC. This was before the directive from the NBC suspending the Broadcast Licence of DAAR Communications PLC on the 6th of June, 2019.

“The Commission also notes the continued breach of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code by DAAR Communications PLC.”

The NBC and DAAR Communications Plc have been at loggerheads over violation of the broadcast code by the media outfit.

The development came to a head Thursday night when the NBC suspended the broadcast license of DAAR Communications Plc, owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower 100.5 FM.

However, the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, on Friday restored the license of the media conglomerate.