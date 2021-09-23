The Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) delighted boat lovers at the 2021 edition of the Lagos Yacht Club annual boat racing championship held on Saturday September 18, 2021.

The annual event, which has been sponsored by the beverage giant for almost a decade, brings together boat lovers and sailors from across the world to witness a day of exhilarating yacht-racing competition whilst promoting health and wellness.

This year, the racing event witnessed a total of 45 energetic sailors, including women and young competitors, who partook in the different categories in the tournament. At the end of the race, winners emerged from the three categories based on boats used – Hobie Cats, Lightnings and Tarpons, and were awarded with the championship trophies.

Speaking at the event, Public Affairs and Communications Director at the NBC, Ekuma Eze, commented, “As a system, together with our partners, Coca-Cola Nigeria, we explore partnerships that enable us to support diverse consumer passions, in line with our advocacy for a more active lifestyle. NBC is a growth focused company committed to the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, and the environment, and this event is an exciting opportunity for us to encourage the adoption of diverse sports in the country.”

“After a break due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be back with Lagos Yacht Club on its annual boat racing competition as this event has become a highlight in our calendar over the last eight years. We are also proud that this competition has grown to be what it is today and is evidently in line with our corporate social responsibility goals, to improve the quality of life for people in the communities where we operate,” he added.

