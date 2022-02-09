National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has granted the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) operational licence to commence Direct Satellite Broadcasting (BSB) and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV).

NBC Director-General, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilela, who presented the document to NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, in Abuja on Wednesday, declared that the license for the digital satellite broadcast would give more voice to the Scheme “to tell the NYSC story and its tremendous achievements to the whole world”.

The NBC DG said that the NYSC, as one of the successful achievements of the Gowon Administration, has achieved its purpose of uniting the country in several ways, adding that it has contributed immensely to national development.

He further added that the commission was saddled with the responsibility of regulating the media industry in the country and issuance of operational license as approved by the government.

“The Commission normally gives license in trust and we believe this will be used for the purpose it is given. We are very proud to be part of your progress. With somebody like you, we are sure our license is in safe hands,” llela said.

The NBC DG also used the forum to congratulate the NYSC Director-General on his recent promotion to the rank of Major General.

Earlier in his remarks, the NYSC DG, Major General Ibrahim said that since his assumption of duty, he has been passionate about the Scheme having its own radio and television stations, stating that it is quite fulfilling that the dream has come to fruition.

He assured that the Scheme would utilise the opportunity of the broadcast station to promote its programmes, including government policies and programmes.