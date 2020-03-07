The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has commenced the implementation of the reforms approved by the President to strengthen its regulatory role and make it more effective.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this in Lagos on Friday at a meeting with the Filmic Group, a platform for creative industry practitioners comprising movie producers, theatre directors and content producers, among others.

“I can confirm to you that the current NBC Management and Board have begun the actual implementation process. I am reliably informed by the Acting Director General of the NBC, who is here with us, that in the next two weeks, there will be a stakeholder Validation Conference to endorse the new initiatives in the industry, after which the necessary amendments to the Broadcasting Code on Monopoly and Anti-Competition, unwholesome content on social media and other amendments will be published for the public and the industry,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the process for the amendment of the NBC Act has begun and and that an Executive Bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly for further legislative action. On improved welfare package for the staff of the NBC, Alhaji Mohammed said the Board of the Commission has received the approved recommendations and is in the process of implementation. The Minister, who said the government has shown good faith on the reform of the broadcast industry in order to place it in good stead to achieve its full potentials, urged the stakeholders to partner with the government in order to develop a broadcast industry that will continue to create jobs and reward talents.