From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has suspended temporarily, the shutdown of broadcast stations indebted to the commission.

The Director-General of the NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, in a statement issued in Abuja, recalled that the NBC had on Friday, August 19TH, 2022, issued a shutdown notice to licensee that are indebted to the Commission.

Ilelah also said that following the ultimatum, the NBC received positive responses from the debtor licensees, including big players in the broadcast industry.

“Sequel to a follow-up meeting held with Executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical Stakeholders in the industry, the Commission has decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted Broadcast stations all over the Country.

“We express our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and Broadcast Stakeholders for their responses and interventions. We, specifically, thank DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses,” Ilelah said.

Ilelah further said the commission is not unaware of the difficulties the shutdown must have caused the operators and other stakeholders, “but must state that the commission will always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004.”