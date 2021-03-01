From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday, said it has jammed the signals of a Pirate Radio in Lagos claiming to be Radio Biafra.

This was even as the NBC said the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police have been requested to bring the culprits behind the illegality to book.

The management of the NBC, in a statement in Abuja, said the illegal radio which broadcasted incendiary messages, was notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory and inciting content.

“The National Broadcasting Commission, has jammed the signals of a Pirate Radio claiming to be “Radio Biafra” in most parts of Lagos. The illegal radio which broadcasts incendiary messages is notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory and inciting content,” the NBC said.

The commission further said the NBC Act, CAP N11, Laws of the Federal Government of Nigeria, 2004, spelt out in chapter 2, subsection 2, that: “No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast, from anywhere in Nigeria, except under and in accordance with the provisions of this Act.”

The NBC also said Section 15.4.1 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, provided that: “The Police shall prosecute any person engaged in any form of broadcasting or in possession of any broadcast equipment or apparatus in the country without a Licence or Permit for the purpose.”

The commission further warned the general public that anybody who attempted to operate broadcasting in Nigeria without legal authorisation of the NBC will be prosecuted and the equipment, confiscated according to Law.