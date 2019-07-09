According to him, NBC has strategies that takes care of children’s educational development in its host communities, stating ‘’we are involved in back-to-school for public primary and secondary schools. We had a career programme which we are redesigning because NBC wants to build a career centres’’.

‘’What we are doing now is to provide infrastructure based on need assessment we carried out. The infrastructure are built in disadvantage areas’’.

The public and communication director said the youth empowerment project is an educational programme and that the project provides skills for the youth with ICT as one of the component just as he revealed that the youth scheme was launched in 2017.