By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), yesterday, released the breach profile of broadcast stations in the country for the second quarter of 2020.

The report compiled quarterly by the Directorate of Broadcast Monitoring of the NBC, is from weekly reports filed by the 10 zonal and 25 state offices of the commission that monitor over 600 functional

broadcast stations in the country.

The release by the NBC showed that a total number of seven

716 infractions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code were sanctioned by the

Commission between April and June 2020.

The NBC said out of the 716 infractions sanctioned, only 22 which made up of three percent of the numbers were financial penalty.

“The remaining 694

(97 percent) were either cautions or warnings for obscenity, political, hate speech, unverifiable

claims, unprofessionalism, advertisements and technical breaches.

“Advertisement breaches were the dominant infractions for the quarter accounting for 51 percent of all

sanctions, followed by unverifiable claims to cure by tradomedics and preachers with 17 percent.

Unprofessionalism, especially in the handling of news and current affairs programming was the

third dominant breach accounting for 12 percent of all infractions recorded,” the NBC said.

The commission further said 22 penalties were imposed on 19 stations across the country during

the quarter ranging from the sum of N250,000.00 to N300,000.00 each.

“Seven of these were for

misinformation or false health advisory about Coronavirus (COVID-19). Stations penalized in

this respect were Breeze FM, Lafia, Adaba FM Akure, Midland FM Ilorin, Royal FM Ilorin and

Wave FM Port Harcourt.

“Ten stations were penalized for tradomedics’ claim to cure serious diseases or promotion of

fortune telling, namely; Sobi FM, Ilorin; EBS Radio, Benin; City FM Onitsha; FRCN (Voice FM)

Nsukka; King FM, Ibadan; Fad FM, Calabar; Wazobia Max TV Port Harcourt and Radio Rivers

Port Harcourt.

“Penalized for endorsement of products or services by presenters were Wish FM Port Harcourt, Wazobia FM, Port Harcourt and People’s FM, Yenegoa. Crowther (Love) FM Abuja was penalized for the broadcast of indecent musical, while Blaze FM Oraifite and Wish FM Port Harcourt were penalized for poor handling of phone-in programmes and promotion of Ponzi

scheme respectively,” the NBC added.