From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, described the N5 million fine reportedly slammed on Channels Television by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over alleged violation of broadcasting code as draconian.

The PDP, in a statement, by its National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the issues raised against Channels Television, and the reported “hasty clamp down,” indicates alleged intolerance and high-handedness by the regulatory body.

“Our party is worried that such disposition could be counter-productive and heighten the already tensed situation in our nation at this critical time.

“The PDP, therefore, urges the NBC to review the punitive measure on the media house as well as scale up system-friendly measure that will ensure best practices in information dissemination in our country,” the party said.

Also reacting, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) urged President Muhammadu Buhari and NBC to reverse the arbitrary, unconstitutional and illegal decision to suspend Channels Television, and to impose a fine of N5 million.

In a statement by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said: “The suspension of Channels Television is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, and without any legal basis whatsoever.

“The government and NBC should immediately lift the suspension and reverse the fine. We will pursue appropriate legal action if the arbitrary, unconstitutional and illegal suspension and fine are not reversed within 48 hours.”