By Paul Orude Bauchi

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has pleaded with the Bauchi State government to provide the required funding to Bauchi Radio Corporation (BRC).

to enable the station reach out to its targeted audience effectively.

The Director in charge of the Jos zonal office of the Commission, Mrs. Mercy Idenyi made the appeal at an interactive session with the management of BRC while on official visit to the Radio station.

Idenyi noted that, adequate funding would enable BRC to reach out to its tragetted audience effectively.

She said that most broadcast organisations in the country largely depend on generators, hence government needs to provide government owned stations with the needed funding to enable them operate as expected.

She commended Bauchi Radio Corporation for operating according to NBC guidelines.

The NBC zonal Director requested the state government to look into the possibility of extending the areas of coverage of BRC for the benefit of the citizens.

“I thank you for giving us this opportunity to interact with you, I have visited community Radios of BRC and your staff are doing a wonderful job. The effectiveness of the stations is very glaring for you to see community and other stakeholders talking about how the are benefiting from the stations.”

” I want to appeal if we have stations that are transforming in local language in which adults and children are benefiting from that, government should came in by supporting them with funding to reach out to the target audience.”

The NBC zonal Director used the medium to applaud Bauchi state government for the establishment of community Radios, and urged Governor Bala Mohammed to safeguard the stations from collapse by providing the required funding for sustained operations.

In a remark, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Honorable Garba Dahiru, thanked the NBC officials for the visit and pledged to make good use of their recommendations and suggestions for better performance.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ibrahim Maidawa promised continued partnership with the commission for effective service delivery.

“Seriously we want to appreciate NBC for this visit to our state and we look forward for further collaboration.”

The Head of NBC Bauchi office, Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kyari commended the management of Bauchi Radio Corporation for working in synergy with the Commission and called for its sustenance.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Bauchi Radio Corporation, Alhaji Sirajo Maaji who welcomed the NBC’s officials to the radio station, said with the continued support of Governor Bala Mohammed, BRC will discharge its duties diligently.