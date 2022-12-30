From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Management of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has warned the Ilana Omo Oodua Worlwide over illegal broadcast signals.

The Director-General of the NBC, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, in a statement issued in Abuja, said it has come to the attention of the commission that a group, the Ilana Omo Oodua Worlwide, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and General Secretary, Wale Adeniran and Tunde Amusat, respectively, announced that it would formally unveil Radio Ijangbara, as the official broadcast radio of the group on January 1, 2023.

Ilelah also said that further to the statement, was that the online radio will be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The Commission wishes to state emphatically that, it will not tolerate the use of any broadcast facility within or outside Nigeria to create disunity among Nigerians and intentionally, or inadvertently, mislead people in a deliberate act of subversion and sedition. Nigerians do not need another round of heartache and disruption by any tribal interest group,” the NBC warned.

Ilelah further said no person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast from anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the commission.

“The Commission will continue to work with the appropriate security agencies to bring to book those with the intention to use the airwaves for personal or group interest to create division, and appeals to Nigerians for support, cooperation.

“The Commission urges Nigerians to unite in joining hands with the government to build a stronger and more prosperous nation and to help in the success of next year’s General Elections,” Ilelah also said.