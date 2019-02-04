Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned television stations across the country against broadcasting insignia or logo of any political parties 24 hours to elections.

The warning was given by the Zonal Director of NBC in Ibadan, Mrs. Jumoke Ogini, at a debate organised for governorship candidates in Oyo State by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ibadan Zonal Station, tagged: The Big Debate, held at the Broadcasting House, Oba Adebimpe Road, Gbagi, Ibadan, yesterday.

Ogini also cautioned television and radio stations against broadcasting any material that contains hate speech, and inciting statement or comment, adding that reporters should refrain from reporting election results on election day when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not done so.

Her words: “The television stations should refrain from broadcasting any material that has hate speech and they must ensure it does not have any inciting statement or comment. Anything can happen within a second, if you broadcast anything that is inciting or that has hate speech. It may lead to a situation whereby many people will be killed.

“For us at NBC, we will ensure an unbiased monitoring. We also believe our operatives in radio and television stations will be fair in their reportage.”

“I also use this opportunity to advise reporters that when they are covering elections, they should not announce election results. The only accredited agency that is allowed to announce election results is INEC.

“In the NBC Code, there is a rule that says 24 hours to the poll, an officer that is contesting an election can go out, and perform his duties, but you cannot use your party insignia. You cannot use your party logo. So, television stations should watch out for this because NBC will be on the look out for it. If you broadcast any party logo within 24 hours to the election, NBC will sanction you. I also urge the candidate to talk to their followers to allow peace to reign.”