By Steve Agbota

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) has elected Mrs Bisi Adeyemi as its new president and chairman of the council.

In a statement issued, signed by its Director General, Ayomide Olajide and made available to Daily Sun, said that Adeyemi was elected unanimously and her installation as the new president took place at the 42nd Annual General Meeting held in Lagos recently.

The statement hinted that Adeyemi, who was elected as the 17th president and chairman of the council, became a member of NBCC in 2013, adding that until her recent election, she was deputy president and chairman of finance and general-purpose committee.

According to the statement, her dedication and support towards the Chamber have been evident through her involvement and service in different capacity over the years.

The statement reads in part: “Mrs. Adeyemi is the Managing Director of DCS Corporate Service Limited. She is a 1986 Law graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 and holds an MBA from Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University. She has varied experience in Corporate and Commercial Law practice and has worked on various assignments spanning corporate restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, board evaluation among others.”

However, other elected officers of the Chambers are: Mr, Ray Atelly as deputy President 1, Prince Bimbo Olashore as Deputy President 2; Mr. Akin Osuntoki as Vice President 1; Mr. Wole Oshin as Vice President 2; Mr. Steve Smith as Vice President 3; Mr. Seyi Adeyemi, as Vice President 4 and Mr. Sola Oyetayo as Honorary Treasurer.

