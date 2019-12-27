Newly appointed acting Managing Direction at Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, (NBET), Nnaemeka Ewelukwa, has assumed duty at the agency following the removal of Marilyn Amobi.

This was made known in a statement issued by Aisha Waziri of the Corporate Services Department of NBET in Abuja. His appointment came barely 48 hours after the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, directed Amobi to step down over a myriad of complaints. The minister also raised a five-member committee to investigate stakeholders’ complaints about Amobi. Ms Waziri said that Mr Ewelukwa, a General Manager, and the pioneer General Counsel and Company Secretary at NBET, has taken charge of the agency’s operations.

According to her, the new NBET helsman has been part of the executive management team of the organisation with over 20 years of professional experience spanning private practice, academia and currently, public service. “Prior to joining NBET, he served as a Technical Adviser on electricity regulatory and transaction issues with the Presidential Task Force on Power (PTFP) set up by the Federal Government to lead the implementation of its reform roadmap for the power sector.