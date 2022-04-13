From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

As the crisis in the power secure deepens, Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), yesterday, secured an additional 40MW electricity to the grid.

This is part of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) aimed at closing out the PPA with Mabon Hydro Power Plant.

In a statement, Head, Public Relations, NBET, Henrietta Ighomrore, said that the decision was reached after a meeting with the representatives of distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country, and the sector regulator (NERC), as well as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

“This is timely and coming at a time when the country is in need of every available power it can generate and wheel out to the end users. The 40MW electricity from Mabon Hydro Power Plant will contribute immensely to strengthening and balancing the national grid, as the power plant is the only generating plant located in the North East Region of the Country.

” Mabon Hydro Power Plant is strategically located in Dadin Kowa area of Gombe State. This is also a testament to the Federal Government’s drive to commercialise small hydro plants and bring them upstream to ramp up power generation across the country.

“It is also in line with Nigeria’s commitment to the UN COP 26 to accelerate action and support for Climate Change Framework, the hydro plant being a clean energy source propels Nigeria towards fulfilling its obligations. The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is committed to reducing carbon foot prints and supporting climate change initiatives. This additional power from Mabon will also contribute further towards reducing the current weighted average cost of power (WACP) within the NBET’s portfolio, as hydro power is a relatively cheaper way of generating power” Ighomrore, noted. ENDS