Adewale Sanyaolu

The Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa has said it will take practical steps to ensure equality and accountability take the pride of place in the country and Africa’s democratic process.

National President of the organisation, Mr. Felix Kupa, said this at the 41st convention and lectures of the organisation, held last week, in Abuja.

Kupa, said a new paradigm in Nigeria’s democracy, which seeks to ensure that the will of the people counts in the choice of leadership, right to life and respect for human rights must be enthroned.

He equally maintained that the association would ensure that it holds government accountable on public fund expenditure, so that project funds are not diverted into private pockets to the detriment of the citizens.

‘‘I’ll attempt to state what I perceive, sadly, as a situation where blacks are exploiting blacks and Nigerians exploiting Nigerians. What bothers me the most is the willingness for a continuous exploitation amongst same race and people. Can we stop this exploitation? Yes, we can work to curb it to a vanishing point,’’ he reasoned.

Kupa said the conversations, dialogues and discussions of its speakers and the outcome of the convention would form the fulcrum for a national rebirth.