Adewale Sanyaolu

The Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) has said it has concluded plans to publish and disseminate a blueprint that will strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

National President of the group, Felix Kupa, in a statement, said the blueprint will form part of deliberations at the NBM’s 15th yearly lecture, which coincides with the body’s 41th national convention, holding from April 11 to April 14, at Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said the leadership and members of the movement as part of its national convention programme will be meeting with other well-meaning individuals, in Abuja, to dialogue on ways to sustain, improve and strengthen voices for Nigeria’s democracy.

Kupa said the dialogue will be an opportunity to engage relevant stakeholders that are enthusiastic about democracy in Africa, particularly in Nigeria.

He said the blueprint, which is to be disseminated to stakeholders at the end of the convention, will help promote best-fit as well as best-practice modalities that would inform Nigeria’s democratic pursuit.

Kupa said other issues, like extra judicial killings, citing the case of Mr. Kolade Johnson who was recently shot dead by a policeman and the killings in Zamfara, will also be discussed at the convention.

As part of the convention programme, the group will also be visiting the National Assembly, IDPs camps and other relevant areas of interest that will further help to promote the group’s objectives of social justice and equality for all.

There will be sports competition ranging from football, golf and chess tournaments. Cultural events will equally be showcased to promote Africa’s beauty and values.

It is expected that thousands of members and lots of invited guests will be coming from all over the world to attend the convention.