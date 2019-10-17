Adewale Sanyaolu

The President of the Neo Black Movement(NBM) of Africa worldwide Cross River State, Mr. Louis Ettah, has condemned in totality routine killings going on in Calabar metropolis and its environs.

This was even as it demanded that the state government looks into the matter of insecurity within the state critically.

Ettah also adviced that the justice system and security arm of the state should be well funded and given a blanket order on all cult related violence/ criminal activities.

While expressing his displeasure at the recent gruesome and violent manners of students taking their fellow students lives, at the Cross River University of Technology CRUTECH by two rival cult groups in Calabar, with the seat of governance and the school authority doing nothing to curb it, Ettah noted that the unwarranted killings across the state may be perceived in a negative light by outsiders and it does not speak well of the state known as a save heaven because of it’s hospitality nature,

He warned that if the issue is not checked and drastic measures taken to address the menace and it reoccurrence, the state will lose patronage from foreign investors and tourists since the state is the tourism hub of the nation and this would have a devastating blow on the economy especially as the festive season approaches.

Thereafter, he clarified that NBM of Africa is not a cult group, but a Socio – cultural organization, none religious, none tribal and Non – governmental organization founded on the premise of equal rights and social justice for all with positive aims and objectives, as such does not harbour criminals nor encourage crime of any manner and always ready to assist in fighting crime.

He urge that any of his members caught committing or proven to have committed a crime against the state or humanity should be dealt with according to the law as an individual, for crime is against the tenet of NBM.

He commended His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade on his giant strides and prayed God to grant him more wisdom in governing Cross River State.