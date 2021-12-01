Neo Black Movement (NBM) of Africa has deplored the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia where countless civilian lives have been lost.

Fighting is raging between the Ethiopian government and the rebel, Tigray Liberation Force, which is moving close to the capital, Addis Ababa, with the likelihood of seizing central power.

Ethiopia is the largest and most populated country in the Horn of Africa. It became prominent in modern world affairs in 1896 when it defeated colonial Italy in the Battle of Adowa. It was also invaded and occupied by fascist Italy in 1935-36. The Northeastern African country has suffered massive loss of lives with over 180 dead in July and August.

The pan-African organisation noted the catastrophic implication as it may aggravate hunger and famine in the region.

Spokesperson, Oluwatosin Dixon, said NBM supports equality, human rights and advancement of African culture and, therefore, finds the situation alien to the continent’s norms

“The monster of insecurity is rapidly taking over the African continent, with terrorists and bandits holding sway in several parts, leading to the needless loss of over 3,000 lives between January and September 2021. Leaders must not be afraid to wield the big stick on terrorists and their likes as that is the only language they understand.We, therefore, call on the African Union and stakeholders to act fast to end the monster rapidly growing in Ethiopia and other parts of the continent.

“We must act to stop a repeat of what happened in Sudan, Afghanistan, Libya and Somalia.”

