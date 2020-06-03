Adewale Sanyaolu

The national leadership of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM) Worldwide has decried the rising cases of racial killings and rape being perpetrated on blacks.

The movement specifically frowned at the murder of George Floyd, 46-year-old black man from Powderhorn, South of Downtown Minneapolis, America by Minneapolis Police officer, Derek Chauvin with the supervision of his colleagues at a helpless point.

NBM also decried the recent death of Uwaila Omozuwa, 22-year-old 100 level student of University of Benin, Edo State. She was attacked and raped by unknown person(s) at a church in Benin.

The group, in a statement by Chief Felix Kupa, also called for thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old girl, Tina Ezekwe, who was allegedly killed by two police officers attached to the Bariga Police Station, Lagos, adding that the injustice were too many and glaring to be left with unattended to.

On the rape of Uwaila, the group called on the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and justice adequately served.

“We cannot live in a society where citizens can just be easily molested, abused or murdered in broad daylight.”