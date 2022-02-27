From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

NBM of Africa, yesterday, called for a ceasefire in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The movement says Putin-led Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to war between both countries.

Recall that heavy casualties have been recorded on both sides with Ukraine recording civilian casualties.

NBM, a Pan-Africanist organization in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Oluwatosin Dixon, said: “as a movement, we believe in respect for rule of law and freedom of coexistence amongst nations.

“The war on Ukraine by the Russian Federation goes against humanity and sanity in the 21st century.

“We therefore, call on President Putin to dialogue with his Ukrainian counterpart, NATO and also sheath his sword and give peace a chance so that true development and unity can take place.”

NBM added: “We also console the families of the slain soldiers in the conflict. May their souls find rest with their maker.”