From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The leadership and members of NBM of Africa Worldwide, Benin Zone, have congratulated the Benin Monarch, Ewuare II, on the return of two looted Benin artifacts; bronze Cockerel (Okpa) and Uhunwun-alao (Head of Oba) by the Jesuit College of the University of Cambridge and University of Aberdeen, Scotland to the Oba of Benin.

Recall that the bronze cockerel and the head of an Oba valued at £2.5m were handed over to the Monarch on Saturday at his palace by the Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mr. Tunji Ishola, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, 125 years after they were looted from the Oba palace, during the 1897 Benin punitive expedition.

The Benin Zone, NBM of Africa, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Comrade Idahosa Moses, on behalf of the president, Benin Zone, said that members of the movement heartily commended President Buhari and the Oba Ewuare II for ensuring that the artifacts were returned safely to the Oba palace, where they were looted.

The statement read in part: “It is with great joy and delight that, we members of the NBM Benin Zone congratulate His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II and the people of the Great Benin Kingdom on the return of two Benin artifacts (bronze Cockerel and head of Oba) by Jesuit College, Cambridge University and University of Aberdeen, Scotland.

“No doubt, the arrival of the two artifacts is not only historic and symbolic but has also further expanded the splendour of other artifacts in the palace, and we pray for the urgent return of over 10, 000 other Benin looted artifacts currently domiciled in over 145 Museums across Europe and the US.

“This remarkable event is indeed an auspicious and timely blessing to humanity as we continue to celebrate His Majesty’s reign with all the remarkable achievements since His ascension to the ancient throne of his forebears.

“We call on other institutions and authorities holding unto other looted Benin artifacts to emulate the kind and noble gesture of Jesuit College of Cambridge University, and the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and return Benin artifacts in their possession, as it will be a disservice to black-race and humanity at large if the artifacts are not returned to the Oba Palace, their original abode.

“May God bless and keep safe His Royal Majesty and grant him good health, happiness, more wisdom and long life, Oba Gha Tokpere, Isee!!!”.

The Zonal PRO averred that the Benin artifacts transcend beyond mere artworks, as they are symbols of the traditional heritage of the Great Benin Kingdom which must not be allowed to be domiciled outside the palace of the Oba.

He extolled the pragmatic efforts and innate diplomatic acumen of the Benin monarch in sustaining the development of the culture and tradition of the people, saying the Benin Kingdom has experienced tremendous transmogrification that has returned the kingdom to its place of pride as the cultural and traditional hub of the black race.

It is worthy of note that the NBM of Africa Worldwide, a Pan-African Organisation, rooted in Pan-African principles and ideology, has been transformed, over the years, into a distinguished organisation, as Neo-blackism constitutes a combination of radical intellectualism and Pan-African ideals, which seek to advocate for the rights of Africans globally, and sustainable development of the continent.