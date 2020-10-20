The National leadership of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM Worldwide) has tasked the Federal Government, IGP and the Police Service Commission to engage on an all inclusive stakeholder’s participation towards a holistic and sustainable reform of policing in Nigeria.

A statement by the NBM President, Mr. Felix Kupa, said the movement stand in solidarity with Nigerians in the #ENDSARS protest by resisting the unprofessional conduct of the now dissolved SARS whose operations have led to the infringement of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.