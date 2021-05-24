The National Biosafety Management Agency, (NBMA), at the weekend, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on the regulation of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and their products.

Director General/Chief Executive Officer of NBMA, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, while speaking at the event in Abuja at the weekend, said that NBMA was ready to collaborate and synergise with the FCCPC in ensuring the safety and protection of consumers’ health and rights and the environment in the release of GMOs.

“The NBMA is always available to work transparently with line ministries, sister agencies and stakeholders as this will help us in our work at ensuring safety and protection of consumers’ health and their rights. The collaboration with FCCPC today is to ensure transparency and to build the trust of the public to understand that whatever the agency has confirmed safe is safe indeed.

“What we are doing today is in tandem with the programmes and aspirations of the federal government to ensure that agencies collaborate to save cost, ensure synergy, ensure effectiveness, transparency and whatever is needed to ensure that operations are smooth and mandates are achieved. Let me also assure you that signing of this MoU today will bring about a greater working relationship between the FCCPC and the NBMA” he said.