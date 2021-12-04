(NAN)

Image promoter of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Mr Sunday Ichedi, has been promoted to the rank of Director of Statistics of NBS.

Ichedi disclosed in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the circular to that effect was issued him by the bureau on Thursday in Abuja and that it was one of his best gifts for the year 2021.

He said he was overwhelmed with joy and promised to give in his very best in his new position to take the bureau to an enviable height.

Ichedi, who was in charge of the Communication and Public Relations Department of the NBS, is from Odugbo in Apa Local Government Area of Benue state.

He studied economics at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated in 1988.

Ichedi acquired post graduate diplomas in Statistics from University of Ibadan, in Advertising and Public Relations and Journalism from International Institute of Journalism (IIJ), Abuja

He also had an MBA (Specialisation in Advertising and Public Relations) from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Ichedi also holds a professional diploma of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

He joined the services of the then Federal Office of Statistics in 1992 as a Statistician 2 officer and has risen to the rank of Director of Statistics.

