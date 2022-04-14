From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday confirmed the death of the Statistician General of the Federation/CEO of NBS, Dr. Simon Harry. In a statement, the Director of Communication and Public Relations, Mr Sunday Ichedi Joel, said he died early Wednesday.

Although the date of his burial has not been disclosed, the body has since been deposited in the mortuary.

“The board, management and staff of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with a deep sense of loss, announce the passing on of the Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of NBS, Dr. Simon Harry, in the early hours of today, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 after a brief illness.

“Born on March 15, 1965 in Lishin – Jengre of Plateau State, Dr Harry attended L.E.A. Primary School, Tuddai, Kaduna State (1974 – 1980); Amo Community Secondary School, Katako Jengre, Plateau State (1980 – 1985) from where he obtained his first school leaving certificate and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) certificates respectively.

The late Statistician General was admitted into the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (1987 – 1990) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) honours degree in Economics, after which he earned his Post-Graduate Diploma in Statistics from the University of Ibadan in 1997. He later attended the University of Abuja from 2014 – 2017 for his Masters of Science (M.Sc) degree in Economics and also his Ph.D in Economics.

“Harry started his public career in 1992 when he joined the then Federal Office of Statistics and rose through the ranks to become a director before his appointment as the Statistician General of the Federation on August 26 2021. The late Statistician General was a member of many professional bodies in Nigeria and overseas. The deceased was happily married and his marriage is blessed with children,” the statement noted.