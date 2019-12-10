Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha is laying claim to the feat achieved by the state as the least corrupt in the country. According to the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS)’s recent survey, Imo is the least corrupt in the country.

Okorocha in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Sam Onwuemeodo, argued that the period 2016 to 2019 the survey was made had his administration in full control, hence the reason he should be credited with the achievement.

According to Okorocha “presenting the report of the survey in Abuja, the Statistician General, NBS, Dr. Yemi Kale, stated that, the latest report of 2019 was after a three-year gap, from 2016 to 2019.

“In other words, the Statistician General, Dr. Kale made it abundantly clear that the survey was for a period of three years, from 2016 to 2019. There was nothing ambiguous about the period of the survey.”

The former governor who claimed that the present administration has spent only eight months should not be claiming the NBS statistics.

According to him “the government is sponsoring false claims on the survey to take its credit” .

He added: “Unfortunately, the PDP government in Imo with Chief Emeka Ihedioha as governor that came in on May 29, 2019 has been sponsoring false stories on the NBS’ survey all in an effort to take the credit of the report in question.

“From May 2019 when Chief Ihedioha became governor to December 2019, is eight months and not three years, the survey covered. So, they have no valid claim .

“The credit of the report is undoubtedly and undisputably for Senator Rochas Okorocha. It is Owelle’s trophy. He was the governor of Imo State within the period in question.

“The report just authenticated his prudence while he held sway as the governor of the State.

“With Okorocha’s achievements in Imo as governor, it was obvious that he had governed the state with high level of commitment and high sense of prudence. And Imo people know this fact, except the elite.

“So, Governor Ihedioha and his administration should not reap where they never sowed. Rather, they should congratulate Senator Okorocha for being a quintessential manager of personnel and resources.

“Before Okorocha, those who governed the state were always saying that there was no money in the state. But Okorocha produced a new song of prosperity for Imo and her people, by always saying that Imo has too much money.

“If the outcome of the corruption report had been in the opposite the government in the State would have dropped the whole package on Okorocha’s door.

“Governor Ihedioha should work hard to carve a niche for himself, instead trying to always cleverly claim Okorocha’s credits. All in all, while we give the glory of the NBS’ Survey on Corruption that declared Imo the least corrupt State in the Country between 2016 and 2019 to God, the commendations should go to Senator Okorocha and no other person. Okorocha stated.

Meanwhile, a Civil Society Organization, African Initiative against Corruption and Examination Malpractice (AFICEM) has cautioned Nigerian leaders on what it described as “deep rooted corruption” which it said is threatening the nation’s growth.

This is even as the CSO disclosed that the greatest challenge in anti-corruption war is the dichotomy in law enforcement in Nigeria and insisted that anti-graft agencies must kill the dichotomy in justice delivery.

National President of the organization, Francis Abioye, disclosed this on Monday when he led a delegation to Imo State Correctional Service in Okigwe, on anti-corruption campaign to mark the 2019 World Anti-Corruption Day briefly after inauguration of anti-corruption clubs at the Junior and Senior Secondary School of the Government Technical College Owerri.

He lamented the deep-rooted corruption in Nigeria despite the amplified anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the trend was heartbreaking.

He said: “Our leaders have failed us, there is no more hope in the present day leaders; we need to shop for another set of leaders and discountenance the present leaders.

“Nigerians must be allowed to express their feelings about bad governance in the country and I tell you that the only solution to the problem of this country is revolution”, he said.

He alleged that the judiciary and security agencies are the pillars to uphold and restore the dignity of Nigeria by leaving a good example.

“But unfortunately, these agencies and judiciary arm of the Government are not only the most corrupt institutions in the country but, they further entrenched corrupt practices in other arms of the government.”