By Chinenye Anuforo

Life Lager beer has received a mark of honor with the conferment of “Mmanya Oganiru” by traditional rulers across the eastern part of Nigeria. The conferment event held on Sunday, July 4 at Nri Town Hall, Anambra State.

Renowned for its deep connection with its South-eastern roots, Life Lager continues its rich vein of form with this new title. From its humble beginnings in Onitsha in 1983, Life Lager has grown to become a dominant beer brand in the country, all while maintaining a unique cultural identity which broadly resonates with its devout consumers. Revered for its unique cultural identity, Life Lager has now taken on a new title as it continues its dominance of the beer category. Life beer as a brand has elevated itself in the beer market by pushing past its contribution to the bar culture to create a legacy of sustainable development projects. A case in point is the illumination of the iconic Niger Bridge.

Acquired by Nigerian Breweries in 2011, the beer brand has also through its progress booster initiative empowered small-scale business owners across all Southeastern states with over N100 million cash gifts as well as other gift items to more than 500 individuals.

Extolling the brand’s attributes that had contributed to its being conferred with the Mmanya Oganiru title, Aishat Aniekwe, Senior Brand Manager, Life Lager Beer said: “Life Lager is a brand that is at the heart of progress. There is no gainsaying that title taking is a very important part of the Igbo culture and many view it as a symbol of honor and nobility, founded on good deeds. Life, through its regional projects has proved to be a major economic driver in the South-eastern part of the country. We look forward to more opportunities to push for progress and harmony in that region.’’

Since its first production in 1983 in Onitsha, Life Continental Lager has gone from being a regional beer brand to becoming one of the biggest beer brands in Nigeria, while still unapologetically displaying its Igbo roots. Over the years, the brand has actively promoted a tradition of sharing, and heritage of progress, with the core brand belief that “life is better when shared, and when life is shared, there is progress”.

