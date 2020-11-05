The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved two new programmes for the Bauchi State Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic.

Malam Abdullahi Adamu, Registrar of the institution, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said the new programmes are National (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Crime Management and Control.

Adamu said that the two new programmes would begin in the 2019 to 2020 academic session.

”The programmes will expose the students to the nature and dimension of crimes especially how they are being committed and the possible preventive measures against crimes,” he said.

The registrar commended the NBTE for granting the approval to the institution.

”We are the only institution granted such approval out of the 112 existing polytechnics nationwide.

“We are proud to be the pioneer institute to begin these courses nationwide ” he added.

Adamu said only applicants with the prerequisite academic qualifications will be admitted to pursue the course.

”The institute will not compromise its standards. Applicants must have five O level credits and pass in English language and Mathematics,” Adamu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the polytechnic, popularly known as ATAP, is a state-owned tertiary institution in Bauchi State.

It was established by Edict No. 1 of 1988.

The institution offers National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses at undergraduate levels. (NAN)