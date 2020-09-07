The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval to Kwara State College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), Ilorin to begin National Diploma (ND) programme.

The College Public Relation Officer, Mr Abdullateef Yahaya, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, said that NBTE had approved National Diploma in Accounting and Computer science in the institution.

He said that both courses would begin in the 2020/2021 academic session.

“Parents, guardians and candidates are to make use of the opportunity to secure their admission into the College without hindrance.

“NBTE has certified all the teaching and learning facilities of the College for the programme accordingly,” he said.

Yahaya said that interested candidates who have obtained Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) form, meet all the O ‘level requirements with 120 and above UTME score are advised to change their institutions on the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) website.

He urged interested candidates to make CAILS their first choice of institution in order to gain admission to any of the approved courses. (NAN)