Paul Osuji, Asaba

To boost skills and entrepreneurial education in Delta State, the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has graduated 32 trainees as assessors in the state.

This followed a five-day training workshop on quality assurance organized by NBTE in collaboration with the state government for the trainees.

The participants were drawn from members of staff of the Multi-purpose Youth Training Center, Egbokodo in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the participants in Asaba, the Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dr Kingsley Emu, commended their commitment throughout the duration of the exercise, urging them to justify the investment by developing their contents for better productivity.

He said they have become ambassadors of NBTE, and therefore cannot afford to fail, stressing that they should always strive to develop their skills in line with modern realities as being certified does not signify an end to education.

Executive Assistant to the Governor on Teachers’ Professional Development and Education Monitoring, Mrs Pat Ejeteh had stressed the need for the trainees to impact their knowledge on their students.

On the technical aspect, the chairman, Repositioning Committee of the training center, Mr Smart Ikem, said the training covered Principles of Assessment and Field work on Quality Assessors.

“This programme is all about ensuring quality in all that we do. In Nigeria today, quality is lacking, especially when it comes to project implementation and even in education, there is still a lot to be done in terms of quality assurance assessment,” Ikem said.

He stressed that the programme tagged: National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), formerly known as National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) has become globally recognized.

Two of the participants, Mr Tony Ikpotor and Mrs Mabel Uku, on behalf of others, commended the organizers for the training programme, and pledged onward transmission of knowledge to their prospective students.