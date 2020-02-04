The Chairman, Governing Board of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof Modupe Adelabu has showered encomium on Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for moving to 3rd from its former 7th position in the latest polytechnic ranking.

Prof Adelabu praised the administration of Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, who within a year transformed the college into a peaceful and rancour free environment with a stable academic calendar.

The former deputy governor of Ekiti State, who was in YABATECH to inspect ongoing TETFund projects, noted that if the college continues to maintain its peaceful academic stability it will move from third position to being number one in no distant time.

The NBTE chairman opined that the institution has produced personalities that are making waves both in Nigeria and abroad, especially in the area of accounting profession. She hinted that this has been possible due to the quality of staff in the arsenal of the college.

Adelabu implored the college to invest more in skills development, up to the stage of exporting skills and not importing skills, likewise to invest more in technical education and in engineering, in fact, YABATECH should be the first point of call when looking for quality engineers, she buttressed.

Earlier in his welcome address, Omokungbe, an engineer appreciated her for visiting the institution to inspect TETFund capital project. He thanked TETFund for its intervention assistance to ongoing capital projects in the institution campuses at Yaba and Epe.

She later alongside YABATECH management team inspected the construction of Comfort Station; classrooms, offices and highway laboratories, rehabilitation and refurbishment of engineering block, construction of lecture theatre building for School of Management and Business Studies (SMBS), and construction of a two-story building for SMBS.