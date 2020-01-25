Prof. Modupe Adelabu, Chairman, Governing Board of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), has commended Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) for setting standard among polytechnics in Nigeria.

Adelabu, who was the former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, gave the commendation while inspecting ongoing TETFund projects in the college.

Yabatech in the latest Polytechnic webometric ranking in Nigeria moved to 3rd position from the 7th position.

Adelabu praised the administration of Mr Obafemi Omokungbe who within a year transformed the college into a peaceful and rancor free environment with stable academic calendar.

She said that if the college continue to maintain its peaceful academic stability, it would soon move to the first position in no distant time.

The NBTE chairman explained that the college had produced personalities who were making waves both in Nigeria and abroad, especially in the area of accounting profession.

According to her, this has been possible due to the quality of staff in the collection of the college.

Adelabu implored the college to invest more in skills development and move to the stage of exporting skills.

She also urged them to also invest more in technical education especially in the area of engineering, adding that Yabatech should be the first point of reference for quality engineers.

Earlier, Omokungbe thanked TETFund for its intervention in the ongoing capital projects in the institution campuses at Yaba and Epe.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu inspected the construction of Comfort Station, classrooms, offices and highway laboratories, rehabilitation and refurbishment of the Engineering Block,

She also inspected the construction of the lecture theatre and a two storey building for the School of Management and Business Studies (SMBS).

Adelabu expressed satisfaction on the level of work done in the college. (NAN)