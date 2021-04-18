After months of expectation, the Bayelsa State Airport yesterday finally got the nod of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence commercial flight operations.

The NCAA Director General, Dr Nuhu Musa, presented the regulatory body’s approval letter to an elated Governor Douye Diri in Government House, Yenagoa, after the team completed the mandatory inspection of the airport and its facilities.

Dr Musa said that the airport has met all airspace standards and is 100 per cent ready for daytime flight operations.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the NCAA DG as saying that the approval was sequel to the report of the agency’s inspection team, which had certified that out of 29 gaps, the airport was able to close 26.

He noted that other requirements were non-safety related and that work was already in progress to achieve night flight operations.

He said that the agency had to limit flight operations to daytime as the runway lights were being installed, noting that once completed, full approval would be granted.

Musa commended the state government for the quality of work done at the airport and the capable personnel from the state that facilitated the issuing of the licence.

Responding, Governor Diri, who was full of joy, expressed appreciation to God for making the long-awaited day possible.

He said issuing of the operational licence was a winding journey that began from the administration of his immediate past predecessor to when he assumed duty over a year ago.

Senator Diri commended former Governor Seriake Dickson for his foresight in ensuring that the state had its own airport.