The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has certified Eastwing Aviation Training School in Enugu to be an Approved Training Organisation as part of its efforts to develop southeast aviation sector.

The Eastwing Aviation training school, which is sited at Emene, is the first private aviation school in the south East Nigeria

Reacting to the approval, citizens of the state urged the south East state governors to take advantage of the new development by giving scholarship to their people to measure up the scheme of employment in the aviation sector. In a statement made available to the press, the organisation said: “The essence of taking the school to the door step of South Easters is because many people there are lagging behind in the aviation industry” .

As a result, the school will help create awareness about the aviation industry and expose citizens to job opportunities.

According to the statement, the opening of the school is on the quest to save citizens the cost of travelling far and wide for aviation studies.

“Since they offer similar things, there will be no need to travel overseas for the same type of studies they can easily get here in Nigeria thereby saving them the trouble of cost challenges and other related issues,” it noted.

The statement read thus: “We have successfully collaboration with EASA approved training organisation organized seven sessions of European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 66 Examination in Nigeria with more that 500 exams written by candidates from Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia and India. This is the first time people are having the opportunity to write such Aircraft Maintenance Engineering license exams in Nigeria

“Since 2018 we brought it to Nigeria, we’ve had series of calls from candidates from many African countries that wants explore the opportunity due to their previous experiences visiting other countries”

"We offer world-class training standards which will make participants compete favorably with their counterparts in any aviation school both within and outside the country."

It added that the school exposes them to the aviation market and license preparatory that enables the write NCAA, EASA and other Authorities’ examinations excellently. Our training covers both Engineering, operational and other courses for ground staff.

As disclosed in the release, this is all in their bid to meet up with its world-class standards. “Eastwing has partnered a school in the UK, USA to enable it train the students up to date materials.