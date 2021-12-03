By Chinelo Obogo

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the opening of Anambra International Cargo Airport for flight operations with ‘light’ aircraft.

In a December 1, 2021 letter to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, entitled, ‘Approval for opening Anambra International Cargo Airport”, NCAA Director General , Captain Nuhu Musa, urged the state government to adhere strictly to safety, security and COVID-19 requirements at the airport at all times.

Nuhu said NCAA’s initial decision not to approve the airport for flight operations after commissioning, was due to adverse security reports which were conveyed to the Governor on October 28, 2021, vide letter with reference number: NCAA/AC/015/21/VOL/162.

He further stated that, in view of that and in line with the provisions of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 12.1.4.1 (C), that the Authority has granted approval to operate category B aircraft (Dash8-Q400 or its equivalent on rescue and fire category 5), with effect from December 2, 2021

The letter states: “I am pleased to inform His Excellency that the Authority hereby grants Anambra State government approval to operate category B aircraft (Dash8-Q400 or its equivalent on rescue and fire category 5), with effect from December 2, 2021. However, I now wish to inform His Excellency that NCAA has received clearance from relevant security agency approving the opening of Anambra International Cargo Airport for flight operations.”

The NCAA DG noted that the operation shall be Visual Flight Rules (VFR) only, meaning sunrise to sunset, adding that, “whenever outstanding requirements are met, all restrictions will be removed”.

At the commissioning of the project few weeks ago, the governor said five airlines had been approved to commence operation at the airport, including Air Peace, United Nigeria Airline, Dana Air, Ibom Air and Anap Jets. He said he is fulfilled establishing the airport after more than 30 years of the creation of the state.

